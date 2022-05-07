 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
Benedict Cumberbatch talks about 'Doctor Strange 2': 'It's a pretty epic film'

Saturday May 07, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch talked about his hotly released movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as he said that it is a pretty epic film.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the Sherlock actor was asked about the high points of the film to which he responded, “I may not (be able) to talk about the film, sadly. But there’s a lot (of high points).”

“I would say there are some fantastic reveals, some great shocks, and jump-scare moments. And there’s a lot of Sam Raimi-tastic horror and superhero works,” he added. 

“Fans of his will love it. It’s a pretty epic film. We are cracking open the multiverse here so there’s something for everyone.”

However, the actor is not keen to enter into a multiverse in real life, as he said, “To be honest, I think there’s a lot going on in this universe (that) we need to sort out before disappearing into another.”

The 45-year-old star continued: “It would feel like running away from problems that are here. Life is complex enough, if there was a multiverse, I don’t want to know anything about it. I am very happy with this one.”

The superhero film hit the theaters on 6th May 2022 and has been garnering positive reviews so far.

