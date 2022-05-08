 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen, Prince Charles, William and Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet face-to-face for the first time

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Queen, Prince Charles, William and Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet face-to-face for the first time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of opening celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, are still excited to bring their children Archie and Lilibet to the UK.

Despite not appearing on the balcony, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced to travel to the UK for the Jubilee and attend some events.

It means the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton and other royals will finally meet Lilibet face-to-face for the first time during the Jubilee events.

There had been doubt over whether the Sussexes would even come to the UK for the festivities next month - but the couple recently confirmed that they would fly in. 

In their first visit as a family of four, Harry and Meghan said they were "excited" to bring Archie, three, and baby Lilibet to the UK.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles are also desperate to see Harry and Meghan's children face-to face and and they will finally meet with them next month.

