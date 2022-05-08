Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation

Sophie Turner turned down a high-profile party invitation!

The Emmy Award nominee recently confessed that she refused Kendall Jenner’s 2022 Met Gala after-party invitation because she is a 'huge' fan of the model and her famous family.

“She was at the Met, and I love the Kardashians,” the former Game of Thrones actress, 26, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Friday.

“But I think she’s, like, so gorgeous in real life, and I was so struck by her beauty, and she invited me to … this low-key afterparty,” Turner continued. “She went, like, ‘Do you want to come?’ And I just went, ‘No, no, I don’t.’ And I’m like, ‘Why? Why do I so this to myself?’”

Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas — who are expecting their second child — attended fashion’s biggest night Monday in coordinating Louis Vuitton ensembles, while Jenner, 26, stunned in Prada.



Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, attended the event as well for the first time as a family.