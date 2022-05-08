 
pakistan
Sunday May 08 2022
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

Egypt has been battling a Daesh-led insurgency in the Sinai since 2013. — Reuters/File
  • Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, a statement issued by MOFA says.
  • Says Pakistan "prays for the early recovery of those injured in the attack".
  • On Saturday, militants killed one officer and 10 Egyptian soldiers in Egypt's Sinai peninsula.

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Sinai, Egypt, which resulted in the death of 11 security personnel, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"The government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We pray for the early recovery of those injured in the attack," the statement read.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt, it added.

On Saturday, one officer and 10 Egyptian soldiers were killed in Egypt's Sinai peninsula when militants attacked a checkpoint at a water pumping station, an army spokesman and security sources said.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in recent years in northern Sinai, where Egypt's security forces have been battling militants with links to Daesh.

The attack occurred on Saturday morning on the road leading east from the Suez Canal to Hasanah in the centre of Northern Sinai, two security sources said.

Militants attacked with an explosive-rigged vehicle and fired heavy weapons installed on pick-up trucks before military reinforcements fought them off and gave chase, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The terrorist elements are being pursued and besieged in an isolated area in Sinai," Egyptian army spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez said in a statement, adding that five others had been injured in the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. 

With input from Reuters.

