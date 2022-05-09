Eatery closed after customer finds snakeskin in food

Hotel in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has been temporarily shut after a customer allegedly found a part of a snake skin packed into her food.—Twitter/@Tushar_KN

Hotel in Kerala, India, shut down after customer finds snake skin in food.

Priya finds snakeskin on paper used to wrap food.

Food Safety Officials inspect hotel and shut it down.

A hotel in Kerala, India, was shut down after a customer reportedly found snakeskin in her food, NDTV reported.

A mother and daughter duo had ordered food from the restaurant. The mother, Priya, had ordered two parathas with some sauce but when she started eating her share, she realised there was snakeskin on the paper used to wrap the flatbread.

Priya immediately approached the police who instructed her to contact Food Safety Officials.

The local municipal authorities inspected the eatery as a result of the complaint. Arshitha Basheer, the food safety officer, reported that their team had found the restaurant to be functioning under "bad conditions."

Basheer said that the kitchen did not have enough lighting. “The outlet was closed at once and a show-cause notice served,” she added. She also said that the initial findings showed that the snakeskin was in the wrap found for wrapping the food, not the food itself.



However, the skin, about half a finger long, did come in contact with the food somehow.