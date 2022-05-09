Kim Kardashian looks stunning in blonde-hair look

 
Kim Kardashian looked stunning in her new look with chic blonde hair as she attended her daughter North West's basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The reality star, 41, was spotted rocking the platinum blonde hair she spent 10 hours dying for the Met Gala as she left the match with her eight-year-old daughter.

In stark contrast to the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the ball last week, Kim put comfort first in black sweats and platform sneakers.

She wore her bright blonde locks down in loose, natural waves and touched up her complexion with a minimal amount of makeup and left fans mesmerised with her ageless beauty.

Kim touched up her eyelids with a coat of smoky shadow and also appeared to be rocking a subtle application of blush.

Her daughter remained by her side, clad in her basketball jersey.

Kim appeared to be reaching for her daughter's hand as they walked outside of the building together, chatting amongst each other.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian and her flame Pete Davidson set the red carpet on fire as they arrived at the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington D.C.

