Tuesday May 10 2022
World's first viral meme, 'Dancing Baby', resurfacing as NFT

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Dancing Baby GIF is one of worlds earliest viral phenomenon.—Instagram/@HFA-Studio
  • Dancing Baby GIF is one of world's earliest viral phenomenon.
  • It is coming back as NFT.
  • Newer versions have higher resolution making the baby's facial features more realistic.

After almost 26 years, the Dancing Baby, one of the earliest viral memes that all 90s' kids remember, is now resurfacing as an NFT, HFA-Studio announced the news on Instagram.

The Dancing Baby became a phenomenon in late 1990s. It was a 3D graphic of a nearly naked toddler dancing on loop. It is now making its return as a non-fungible token.

The animators of the GIF, Michael Girard, Robert Lurye and John Chadwick collaborated with Vienna-based creative group HFA-Studio to launch the update. 

HFA-Studio shared the news saying, "Shake it like it‘s 1996: The Dancing Baby is back!"

Multiple remixes have been shared on their social media. The newer versions have higher resolution making the baby's facial features more realistic. An artistic and creative touch has been given to some versions.

"The way it moves, it's really hard not to laugh at it," CNN quoted media artist Xtine Burrough as saying.

