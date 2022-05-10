 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith's Oscars slap adds to Chris Rock's popularity?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Will Smiths Oscars slap adds to Chris Rocks popularity?

The incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars gala is still making headlines and adding to the popularity of both the stars.

There are speculations and rumours that Chris Rock will cash the incident and may talk about the shocking moment in exchange for a sum of money.

Some social media users think that Rock does not intend to talk about Will Smith's slap to him on TV unless he receives a huge money. 

Some believe that there would already be personalities of the screen who would be willing to pay those amounts to listen to Chris Rock. 

But these all are only speculations and rumours. While, the comedian continues to triumph with his Ego Death tour throughout the United States.

Meanwhile, Will Smith went to India in search of strengthening his spirituality after that slap that has brought him a lot of criticism from the public. The former star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has reportedly gone to therapy in order to manage stress amid rumours about his relationship with wife Jada Smith Pinkett.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Amber Heard’s love life!

Inside Amber Heard’s love life!
Marilyn Monroe's hair gifted to Kim Kardashian turned out to be ’fake’

Marilyn Monroe's hair gifted to Kim Kardashian turned out to be ’fake’
Queen Elizabeth sent warning over Prince Harry's key role

Queen Elizabeth sent warning over Prince Harry's key role
Britney Spears’ racy photo dump on Instagram sparks concerns among fans

Britney Spears’ racy photo dump on Instagram sparks concerns among fans
Katie Price shares ‘priceless' moment with son Harvey

Katie Price shares ‘priceless' moment with son Harvey
Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition

Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition
Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias

Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias
Young Thug began his career in 2010, worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, MGK and others

Young Thug began his career in 2010, worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, MGK and others
US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges

US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges
Contrasting details in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's testimonies about same fight

Contrasting details in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's testimonies about same fight
Wendy William’s return to TV is ‘logistically’ impossible: spills sources

Wendy William’s return to TV is ‘logistically’ impossible: spills sources
Justin Bieber has talent and skills to crossover from an entertainment background into boxing

Justin Bieber has talent and skills to crossover from an entertainment background into boxing

Latest

view all