Tourist in Bali falls from 160ft in attempt to take selfie

A tourist in the island of Bali fell more than 160 ft while trying to take a selfie on a bridge.—Unsplash/@howwei_mahoooo

A tourist on the island of Bali fell more than 160 feet while trying to take a selfie on a bridge, the Mirror reported.

The 35-year-old Canadian sustained many injuries and has been admitted to intensive care, with eyewitnesses saying that he lost his footing before falling.

The rescue operation involved personnel from the local police, the public order office, the military, lifeguards, and local residents.

Denpasar Search and Rescue Agency Head Gede Darmada said: "We immediately dispatched our team there and we located the victim’s body at the bottom of the cliff."

He added that the rescue operation took almost two hours due to the area's physical features.

Darmada further added: “If he had directly crashed into the bottom of the cliff, [there would be a] slim chance of survival."



The victim was hurried to Bali Jimbaran Hospital immediately.