 
world
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Tourist in Bali falls from 160ft in attempt to take selfie

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

A tourist in the island of Bali fell more than 160 ft while trying to take a selfie on a bridge.—Unsplash/@howwei_mahoooo
A tourist in the island of Bali fell more than 160 ft while trying to take a selfie on a bridge.—Unsplash/@howwei_mahoooo

  • Tourist in Bali falls more than 160ft while trying to take selfie on bridge.
  • Witnesses report that he lost his footing before falling. 
  • Rescue operation takes almost two hours due to area's physical features.

A tourist on the island of Bali fell more than 160 feet while trying to take a selfie on a bridge, the Mirror reported. 

The 35-year-old Canadian sustained many injuries and has been admitted to intensive care, with eyewitnesses saying that he lost his footing before falling. 

The rescue operation involved personnel from the local police, the public order office, the military, lifeguards, and local residents.

Denpasar Search and Rescue Agency Head Gede Darmada said: "We immediately dispatched our team there and we located the victim’s body at the bottom of the cliff."

He added that the rescue operation took almost two hours due to the area's physical features.

Darmada further added: “If he had directly crashed into the bottom of the cliff, [there would be a] slim chance of survival."

The victim was hurried to Bali Jimbaran Hospital immediately.

More From World:

Indian court gives split judgement on petition to outlaw marital rape

Indian court gives split judgement on petition to outlaw marital rape

India's top court puts colonial-era sedition law on hold for review

India's top court puts colonial-era sedition law on hold for review
Ministry receives 14,247 Hajj applications in 2 days: official

Ministry receives 14,247 Hajj applications in 2 days: official

Netflix tells employees ads may appear by end of 2022

Netflix tells employees ads may appear by end of 2022
Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?

Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?
Watch: Fishermen narrowly escape death after being hit by waves of Cyclone Asani

Watch: Fishermen narrowly escape death after being hit by waves of Cyclone Asani
Man booked for raping daughters

Man booked for raping daughters
UN Security Council to discuss Taliban ordering women to cover faces again

UN Security Council to discuss Taliban ordering women to cover faces again
Newlywed bride dies by suicide after being upset for absence of toilet at husband's home

Newlywed bride dies by suicide after being upset for absence of toilet at husband's home
Teen jumps to death after heated argument with father

Teen jumps to death after heated argument with father
Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Latest

view all