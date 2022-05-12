CM Sindh cites prolonged power outages, inflated bills as serious issues

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir (L) holds a meeting with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah at CM House on May 12, 2022. Twitter/@SindhCMHouse

CM discusses issue of prolonged load-shedding with power minister.

Federal minister vows to resolve both issues on priority basis.

In first phase, duration of load-shedding would be reduced.

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah Thursday identified prolonged power outages and inflated bills as two serious issues in the province.

During a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir, the chief minister took up the matter regarding the prolonged load-shedding in the rural areas of the province.

The chief minister said that there were two serious issues in the rural areas of the province.

“On the one hand, there was a power outage for over 12 hours a day and on the other hand, inflated bills are issued to people,” he said, urging the federal minister to issue necessary directives to the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) authorities to resolve them.

Read more: Pakistan's power crisis continues to get worse

The federal minister assured Shah that both the issues would be resolved on a priority basis. In the first phase, the duration of load-shedding would be reduced and in the second it, would be eliminated but it would take some time.

Dastagir further added that he would talk to the HESCO and SEPCO authorities to take proper metre readings and issue the power bills, accordingly.

The chief minister also discussed issues of load shedding in the city with the visiting minister.

The federal minister told the chief minister that he would hold a meeting with the K-Electric (KE) administration and would issue the necessary directives for the improvement of their services.

KE denies reports of unannounced load-shedding

A day earlier, KE strongly rejected news of unannounced load-shedding across the city as the country grapples with an unprecedented heatwave.

According to a statement issued by the power supply company, the current heatwave conditions have caused a significant spike in demand for electricity.

KE Director Communications and Spokesperson Imran Rana said: "To ensure that customers remain fully abreast KE issued preemptive messages so that customers remain apprised of their potential load-shedding timings."

He further added: “The area-wise schedule for all potentially affected areas has been uploaded in advance on KE’s website.