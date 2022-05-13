 
world
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Massive asteroid approaching Earth on May 16

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

An undated illustration shows the asteroid called 2020 XL5, an asteroid companion to Earth that orbits the sun along the same path as our planet, that is about 1.2 kilometers (0.73 miles) in diameter. It is known as a Trojan asteroid and is only the second one known around Earth. — Reuters/ file
An undated illustration shows the asteroid called 2020 XL5, an asteroid companion to Earth that orbits the sun along the same path as our planet, that is about 1.2 kilometers (0.73 miles) in diameter. It is known as a Trojan asteroid and is only the second one known around Earth. — Reuters/ file

American space agency NASA has warned that a massive asteroid is heading towards the Earth.

NASA is monitoring the space rock Asteroid 388945 (2008 TZ3) and said that it will get close to our planet at 2.48am local time on May 16.

The space agency said that the asteroid is estimated to be wider than 960 feet. In comparison, it is 50 times as tall as a giraffe and almost as big as the Eiffel Tower.

If the asteroid hits, it can be catastrophic. The calculations by NASA, however, show that the asteroid is almost 5.7 million kilometres away from the planet. 

Related items

NASA has flagged the upcoming incident as a "close approach" because, in space terms, this is not considered a lot of distance.

NDTV reported that Asteroid 388945 visited us in May 2020 as well and was even closer to us then.

More From World:

Thousands mourn at Jerusalem funeral for Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel

Thousands mourn at Jerusalem funeral for Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel
'Baseless propaganda': Taliban spokesperson refutes reports of ban on men, women dining together

'Baseless propaganda': Taliban spokesperson refutes reports of ban on men, women dining together
A profile: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the much loved and revered ruler

A profile: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the much loved and revered ruler
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away
Court rules calling men 'bald' is sexual harassment

Court rules calling men 'bald' is sexual harassment

Kids later than sooner: Inflation causes women to freeze their eggs

Kids later than sooner: Inflation causes women to freeze their eggs
Two alleged aides of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim held

Two alleged aides of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim held
Watch: Woman with split tongue tastes two different colas the same time

Watch: Woman with split tongue tastes two different colas the same time
UN launches probe into Russian abuses in Ukraine

UN launches probe into Russian abuses in Ukraine
Watch: Hilarious clip of crowd rushing towards food at wedding

Watch: Hilarious clip of crowd rushing towards food at wedding
Watch: Forest officials save deer from drowning, netizens get emotional

Watch: Forest officials save deer from drowning, netizens get emotional
Saudi Aramco dethrones Apple to become world's most valuable company

Saudi Aramco dethrones Apple to become world's most valuable company

Latest

view all