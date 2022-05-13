 
world
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Court rules calling men 'bald' is sexual harassment

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

An employment tribunal has ruled calling men bald is sexual harassment. — Unsplash/@gustavo0351
An employment tribunal has ruled calling men "bald" is sexual harassment. — Unsplash/@gustavo0351

  • Employment tribunal rules calling men "bald" sexual harassment.
  • Ruling issued by panel comprising three men with lack of hair.
  • They say they found insult "inherently related to sex.”

An employment tribunal has ruled calling men "bald" is tantamount to sexual harassment, The Guardian reported.

The ruling was given by a panel comprising three men who mourned over their lack of hair. 

It started when Tony Finn was fired from a company he had worked for a period of 24 years. He alleged that his supervisor, Jamie King, had called him a "bald c*nt". 

Finn told the tribunal that he was less hurt by the abuse and more upset about the remark about his appearance. 

The allegation sparked the discussion on whether calling someone bald is simply insulting or can be counted as harassment. A panel was created which was led by Judge Jonathan Brain.

“We have little doubt that being referred to in this pejorative manner was unwanted conduct as far as [Finn] was concerned,” The Guardian quoted the tribunal as saying. 

“In our judgment, King crossed the line by making remarks personal to the claimant about his appearance," said the panel.

The panel said that they found a connection between calling someone bald and a person's sex.

“Of his own admission, King’s intention was to threaten [Finn] and to insult him. In our judgment, there is a connection between the word ‘bald’ on the one hand and the protected characteristic of sex on the other."

They said that they found the insult "inherently related to sex.”

On the basis that the supervisor made the remark to hurt the claimant by commenting on his appearance which is often found amongst men.

“The tribunal, therefore, determines that by referring to the claimant as a ‘bald c*nt’ … King’s conduct was unwanted, it was a violation of the claimant’s dignity, it created an intimidating environment for him, it was done for that purpose, and it related to the claimant’s sex.”

More From World:

Thousands mourn at Jerusalem funeral for Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel

Thousands mourn at Jerusalem funeral for Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel
'Baseless propaganda': Taliban spokesperson refutes reports of ban on men, women dining together

'Baseless propaganda': Taliban spokesperson refutes reports of ban on men, women dining together
A profile: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the much loved and revered ruler

A profile: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the much loved and revered ruler
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away
Massive asteroid approaching Earth on May 16

Massive asteroid approaching Earth on May 16
Kids later than sooner: Inflation causes women to freeze their eggs

Kids later than sooner: Inflation causes women to freeze their eggs
Two alleged aides of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim held

Two alleged aides of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim held
Watch: Woman with split tongue tastes two different colas the same time

Watch: Woman with split tongue tastes two different colas the same time
UN launches probe into Russian abuses in Ukraine

UN launches probe into Russian abuses in Ukraine
Watch: Hilarious clip of crowd rushing towards food at wedding

Watch: Hilarious clip of crowd rushing towards food at wedding
Watch: Forest officials save deer from drowning, netizens get emotional

Watch: Forest officials save deer from drowning, netizens get emotional
Saudi Aramco dethrones Apple to become world's most valuable company

Saudi Aramco dethrones Apple to become world's most valuable company

Latest

view all