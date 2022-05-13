UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan. — Khaleej Times

The UAE govt has announced three days of public holiday and 40 days of mourning.

Khalifa, who was born in 1948, came to power in 2004 as the second President of the UAE.

He is expected to be succeeded as ruler of Abu Dhabi by his half-brother Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a Wam statement read.

Born in 1948 to UAE's founding father Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa started his official duties in 1966 and went on to rule the country from November 3, 2004, to date.

Sheikh Khalifa was the second president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest of the seven Emirates which comprise the UAE.

Sheikh Khalifa — whose full name is Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout bin Theyab bin Issa bin Nahyan bin Falah bin Yas — was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed.

Sheikh Khalifa is married to Her Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, and together they have eight children: two sons and six daughters — and he also has several grandchildren.

After his father's passing and his accession to the role of the president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa launched an initiative to evolve the nomination system for members of the Federal National Council, which was seen as a first step towards the establishment of direct elections in the UAE.

Sheikh Khalifa was renowned for being a good listener, modest, affable and interested in his people, frequently conducting direct outreach through official missions and other occasions. As a result, he was much loved and revered.

The former president had many hobbies, including fishing and falconry, both pastimes he developed a love for from his father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

Condolences pour in

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was deeply grieved to hear about the passing of Sheikh Khalifa.

"UAE has lost a visionary leader & Pakistan a great friend," the prime minister said.



"We send our heartfelt condolences & sympathies to the government & people of the UAE. May Allah rest his soul in peace!" he added.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and all the ranks of the Pakistan Army expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of the president of the UAE

“Pakistan has lost a great friend. May Allah Almighty bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” the COAS added.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's sister, expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Sheikh Khalifa and to the people of UAE.

"I will always remember him for the friendship & kindness he showed my family. A true friend of Pakistan, he always supported the country in its moment of need," Aseefa said.

The people of Pakistan mourn his loss and share in the grief of our Emirati brothers and sisters, she added.

Additional input from Reuters