 
amazing
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Newlywed couple performs an outrageous stunt in which they light themselves on fire.—Screengrab via Instagram/@djrusspowell
Newlywed couple performs an outrageous stunt in which they light themselves on fire.—Screengrab via Instagram/@djrusspowell

A newlywed couple performed an outrageous stunt in which they lit themselves on fire.

The wedding reception video of professional stunt actors Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambyr amused many on the internet. 

The couple met each other on the set of a Hollywood movie, Times Now reported.

DJ and wedding photographer Russ Powell posted the clip on TikTok.

 The caption read: "When stunt people marry".

Ambyr is seen holding a flamed bouquet which then spreads fire over the back of the couple.

The audience cheers for them as they begin to walk.

Eventually, they start to run and finally reach a point where they both kneel on the ground.

Two men holding fire extinguishers are also seen putting the flames out.

On TikTok alone, the video has garnered more than 13 million views. 

More From Amazing:

Israeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Israeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Watch: Couple showcase their judo skills at wedding ceremony

Watch: Couple showcase their judo skills at wedding ceremony
Thousands mourn at Jerusalem funeral for Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel

Thousands mourn at Jerusalem funeral for Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israel
'Baseless propaganda': Taliban spokesperson refutes reports of ban on men, women dining together

'Baseless propaganda': Taliban spokesperson refutes reports of ban on men, women dining together
Two-headed snake set to celebrate its 17th birthday, scientists astonished

Two-headed snake set to celebrate its 17th birthday, scientists astonished
A profile: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the much loved and revered ruler

A profile: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the much loved and revered ruler
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away
Court rules calling men 'bald' is sexual harassment

Court rules calling men 'bald' is sexual harassment

Massive asteroid approaching Earth on May 16

Massive asteroid approaching Earth on May 16
Kids later than sooner: Inflation causes women to freeze their eggs

Kids later than sooner: Inflation causes women to freeze their eggs
Two alleged aides of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim held

Two alleged aides of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim held
Watch: Woman with split tongue tastes two different colas the same time

Watch: Woman with split tongue tastes two different colas the same time

Latest

view all