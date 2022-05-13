Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused

Newlywed couple performs an outrageous stunt in which they light themselves on fire.—Screengrab via Instagram/@djrusspowell

A newlywed couple performed an outrageous stunt in which they lit themselves on fire.

The wedding reception video of professional stunt actors Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambyr amused many on the internet.

The couple met each other on the set of a Hollywood movie, Times Now reported.

DJ and wedding photographer Russ Powell posted the clip on TikTok.

The caption read: "When stunt people marry".

Ambyr is seen holding a flamed bouquet which then spreads fire over the back of the couple.

The audience cheers for them as they begin to walk.

Eventually, they start to run and finally reach a point where they both kneel on the ground.

Two men holding fire extinguishers are also seen putting the flames out.

On TikTok alone, the video has garnered more than 13 million views.

