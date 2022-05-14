 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard sent cake with 'severed finger' in support of Johnny Depp: Photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Amber Heard sent cake with severed finger in support of Johnny Depp: Photo
Amber Heard sent cake with 'severed finger' in support of Johnny Depp: Photo

Amber Heard is sent a distasteful gift by a bakery and keyboard critics are not laughing at the joke.

In the viral TikTok video, bakery Dessert Boxes wrote: "We're sending Amber Heard a box!"

Sharing a clip of the box, the bakery added, "we cut off the finger with a vodka bottle," noting they "will throw that in for her too."

They joked that they kept the severed chunk of cake aside "to send to Johnny Depp."

Netizens were quick to shut down the video, dubbing the bakery to 'read the room.

"No one's laughing," fired one.

"Where’s the funny? I can’t find it. Can someone help," another wrote: "POV: how to go out of business."

A thirs one added: "I have a sense of humour but that’s disgusting!"

In his testimony at the Virginia court, Johnny Depp revealed that Amber Heard severed his finger with a vodka bottle during an argument at their Australia home.

“Blood was pouring out,” he said. “I think I went into some sort of … I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest that I’ve ever been. Nothing made sense.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp social media support means 'nothing' for the case: legal expert

Johnny Depp social media support means 'nothing' for the case: legal expert
Victoria Beckham wants 'almost 50' David to get botox: 'Old man next to her'

Victoria Beckham wants 'almost 50' David to get botox: 'Old man next to her'
David Beckham stalker believes daughter Harper is her love child with footballer

David Beckham stalker believes daughter Harper is her love child with footballer
Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'

Scott Disick makes a move on Khloe Kardashian 'now that ex Kourtney is engaged'
Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness
In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique
Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Prince William visits Deborah James' home to give her Damehood

Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

Kate Middleton, Prince William release new video on YouTube

Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip

Duchess Camilla takes on patronage from Prince Philip
Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Machine Gun Kelly gushes over fiancée Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial

Johnny Depp, his ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin and Amber Heard's sister to testify in trial

Latest

view all