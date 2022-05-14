 
world
Saturday May 14 2022
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president

Saturday May 14, 2022

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan attends the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 30, 2019. — Reuters
  • Sheikh Mohamed is Sheikh Khalifa's half-brother.
  • He was elected as president after Khalifa's demise.
  • Sheikh Khalifa died due to poor health.

CAIRO: The United Arab Emirates' federal supreme council elected on Saturday Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new president of UAE, the state news agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Mohamed was elected as the new president after his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan breathed his last a day before at the age of 73, following long years of illness.

Sheikh Mohamed, often known as 'MBZ', met members of the Federal Supreme Council, made up of rulers of the UAE's seven emirates, as the oil-rich country enters a period of mourning for his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa.

Read more: PM Shehbaz to offer condolences on Sheikh Khalifa's demise during UAE visit

His ascension, which was widely expected, formalises his position as leader of the desert state of 10 million after years of calling the shots while Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined by poor health.

Under his low-key direction, the United Arab Emirates has put a man in space, sent a probe to Mars and opened its first nuclear reactor, while using its oil-funded clout to develop a more assertive foreign policy.

Closely allied with Saudi Arabia, it has emerged as a leader of a reshaped Middle East since the retreat of traditional powers and the reduced involvement of the United States, forging ties with Israel and joining a war against Iran-backed militants in Yemen.

