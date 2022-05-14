 
Sci-Tech
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

This transport company is testing food delivery with robots

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

A food delivery robot, created by Starship Technologies and part of the University of Wisconsin Housing Dining & Culinary Services food delivery program, is seen on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison..—Reuters
A food delivery robot, created by Starship Technologies and part of the University of Wisconsin Housing Dining & Culinary Services' food delivery program, is seen on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison..—Reuters
  • Uber is latest company trying to automate food delivery.
  • It is testing four-wheeled robots and self driving cars in Los Angeles.
  • Giants like Amazon and Domino's have tried this technology too.

Uber is the most recent company that is trying to deliver food using robots and self-driving cars, CNN reported.

The company has claimed that automation is the best way to gain profit in future. It is launching two test programs in Los Angeles which include four-wheeled robots for shorter trips and self driving cars to cover long distances. 

Starting from Monday, Uber Eats customers in greater LA will have the option to have their orders delivered via robots.

The larger orders will be handled by Hyundai sedans with self-driving technology.

"This is the first chapter of autonomous vehicles doing delivery on Uber," Noah Zych, who leads autonomous mobility and delivery at the company, said. 

"We see the potential in the future but have to start where we are today."

According to CNN food delivery is critical to Uber's financial growth.

Many companies have been trying to use robots to deliver items to people. Giants like Amazon and Domino's have put their hands into the technology.

Starwalk, a robot company, reported that it is making 10,000 deliveries worldwide. Starship has claimed that the business has been profitable in some locations.

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk shelves $44-billion Twitter deal 'temporarily', shares slump

Elon Musk shelves $44-billion Twitter deal 'temporarily', shares slump
Which new shortcut is WhatsApp working on?

Which new shortcut is WhatsApp working on?
Apple officially discontinues iPod

Apple officially discontinues iPod
Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?

Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?
WhatsApp planning to roll out chat filter feature

WhatsApp planning to roll out chat filter feature

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
IT Ministry thwarts cyberattack on NTC system

IT Ministry thwarts cyberattack on NTC system
World's first viral meme, 'Dancing Baby', resurfacing as NFT

World's first viral meme, 'Dancing Baby', resurfacing as NFT
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower: Hindenburg

Musk's $44bn Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower: Hindenburg
Google planning to build backend services for Web3 blockchain developers

Google planning to build backend services for Web3 blockchain developers
WhatsApp to roll out three new features in coming weeks

WhatsApp to roll out three new features in coming weeks
Musk's $44bn buyout of Twitter faces US antitrust review: report

Musk's $44bn buyout of Twitter faces US antitrust review: report

Latest

view all