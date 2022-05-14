This transport company is testing food delivery with robots

A food delivery robot, created by Starship Technologies and part of the University of Wisconsin Housing Dining & Culinary Services' food delivery program, is seen on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison..—Reuters

Uber is latest company trying to automate food delivery.

It is testing four-wheeled robots and self driving cars in Los Angeles.

Giants like Amazon and Domino's have tried this technology too.

Uber is the most recent company that is trying to deliver food using robots and self-driving cars, CNN reported.



The company has claimed that automation is the best way to gain profit in future. It is launching two test programs in Los Angeles which include four-wheeled robots for shorter trips and self driving cars to cover long distances.

Starting from Monday, Uber Eats customers in greater LA will have the option to have their orders delivered via robots.

The larger orders will be handled by Hyundai sedans with self-driving technology.

"This is the first chapter of autonomous vehicles doing delivery on Uber," Noah Zych, who leads autonomous mobility and delivery at the company, said.

"We see the potential in the future but have to start where we are today."



According to CNN food delivery is critical to Uber's financial growth.

Many companies have been trying to use robots to deliver items to people. Giants like Amazon and Domino's have put their hands into the technology.

Starwalk, a robot company, reported that it is making 10,000 deliveries worldwide. Starship has claimed that the business has been profitable in some locations.