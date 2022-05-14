Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration: New plans announced

The British government has announced fresh plans to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign amid reports that the monarch will attend her Platinum Jubilee events.



The 96-year-old monarch delighted fans as she made a rare public appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show this week. Her appearance has given a boost to courtiers hoping she will be well enough to attend at least some of the main events over her jubilee weekend, including Trooping the Colour, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and a national service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Ministers announced on yesterday that more than 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches are planned in the four UK nations over the weekend, with an expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours on Sunday June 5 to celebrate Her Majesty’s record-breaking reign.



Big screens will be set up outdoors in London, Edinburgh, and Cardiff so thousands of people can come together to watch the main events next month.

In a further move to mark the occasion, the BBC is offering local communities a special one-off TV Licence dispensation so they can use a big screen to show the events.

The Queen - who may preside over a family reunion and attempt to mend broken relationships when the Sussexes return to Britain for the central Jubilee weekend in three weeks’ time - will be toasted at tens of thousands of street parties and other events across the country during the double bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5.

