Sunday May 15 2022
Three soldiers, three children martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast: ISPR

Sunday May 15, 2022

  • Three security personnel were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan.
  • Three children were also martyred in the explosion, says ISPR.
  • The three martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir, Sepoy Asghar and Sepoy Qasim Maqsood.

RAWALPINDI: Three security personnel were martyred in a suicide attack in North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security personnel were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan.

Three children were also martyred in the explosion, said the ISPR.

The three martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir, Sepoy Asghar and Sepoy Qasim Maqsood.

Those who embraced martyrdom include Anam, 4, Ahsan, 8 and Ahmed Hassan, 11, said the ISPR.

The intelligence agencies have launched an investigation to identify the suicide bomber and trace his handler and facilitators, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

PM vows to bring perpetrator of the attack to justice

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the suicide attack and declared the killers of the children “enemies of Islam and humanity”.

“I will not rest until the elimination of this brutality and horror [from the country],” he added. The prime minister said that the perpetrators, abettors and their handlers will be brought to justice at all costs.

He extended his condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and the children. Paying rich tribute to the martyred soldiers, PM Shehbaz said, “The sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan are a golden chapter of our history. The entire nation is proud of the martyrs.”

‘Cowardly acts cannot discourage us’

Condemning the suicide attack on the security forces in North Waziristan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that miscreants want to destabilize law and order in the country.

In a statement, she said that such cowardly acts cannot discourage us.

The information minister said that the sacrifices of security personnel for restoring law and order in the country will not go in vain. She also extended condolences to the families of the security personnel and children martyred in the blast.

