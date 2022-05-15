Richie Myler unfollows Helen Skelton on Instagram post separation

Helen Skelton's estranged husband Richie Myler has fully closed the chapter of contact with his wife by unfollowing her on Instagram.

The Countryfile presenter Helen, 38, announced last month she had split from her rugby player partner, 31, after eight years of marriage.



The sports pro has since begun a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill - the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

And now, Richie appears to have cut ties with Helen on the photo-sharing app as a message reading 'no users found' comes up when her name is searched for on his 'following' list.

But Helen is still following her estranged husband on IG as her name currently appears on his list of 20,200 followers.

It comes after Helen attended the Sports Industry Awards on Thursday in her first public appearance since announcing her split from Richie.



She took to Instagram on Friday to share behind-the-scenes snaps of herself in a stylish cream dress with ruffled detail to the front with the garment finishing just above her ankles.