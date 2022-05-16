Pakistan, India, and SCO to discuss Afghanistan in anti-terrorism meeting today

A meeting of the SCO. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: Pakistan, India and other member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will hold a discussion focused on the security situation in Afghanistan and anti-terror measures under the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) today (Monday), The News reported, citing foreign media.



The anti-terrorism meeting is set to take place today in New Delhi.

The RATS is the Executive Committee of SCO, headquartered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which is a permanent organ of the organisation which serves to promote cooperation of member states against the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism.

The SCO chairman is appointed from any of the member states for one year through a rotation policy. Currently, India is chairing the executive council.

Islamabad’s decision to send a three-member delegation to India assumes importance this time because this is the first such government delegation that will be visiting the country after a new government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took over last month.