 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian shares OFFICIAL wedding photos with Travis Barker: See

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian shares OFFICIAL wedding photos with Travis Barker: See
Kourtney Kardashian shares OFFICIAL wedding photos with Travis Barker: See

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their nuptials with a series of monochrome photos!

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 43-year-old shared her snaps in a wedding dress as the couple went unaccompanied by family, to tie the knot.

"Till death do us part," captioned the eldest Kardashian sister on the social media app.

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were quick to send love to the happy couple.

"KRAVIS FOREVER," wrote Kim while the Good American founder dropped a bunch of heart emoticons.

Kourtney and Travis earlier announced that they got married in a chapel in Las Vegas after Grammy Awards 2022. Their wedding, however, was not licensed.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard says she did not pollute Johnny Depp bed: 'I was not in pranking mood'

Amber Heard says she did not pollute Johnny Depp bed: 'I was not in pranking mood'
Queen family has become a 'show' for Britons: 'That's dangerous'

Queen family has become a 'show' for Britons: 'That's dangerous'
Amber Heard 'knows' why Johnny Depp has not 'looked her in the eye' during trial

Amber Heard 'knows' why Johnny Depp has not 'looked her in the eye' during trial
Victoria Beckham says looking thin is 'old fashion', David Beckham likes 'curves'

Victoria Beckham says looking thin is 'old fashion', David Beckham likes 'curves'
MGK drops rare photos on Megan Fox birthday: 'Eternal light being'

MGK drops rare photos on Megan Fox birthday: 'Eternal light being'
Cristiano Ronaldo stuns as he flaunts his fit physique in new photo with son

Cristiano Ronaldo stuns as he flaunts his fit physique in new photo with son
Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella prefers simple life, turns down penthouse offer

Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella prefers simple life, turns down penthouse offer
Late Tom Parker recalls heartbreaking childhood moments in upcoming memoir

Late Tom Parker recalls heartbreaking childhood moments in upcoming memoir
Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot

Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune

Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court
Internet reacts to Julia Fox’s controversial opinion on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit

Internet reacts to Julia Fox’s controversial opinion on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit

Latest

view all