Kourtney Kardashian shares OFFICIAL wedding photos with Travis Barker: See

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their nuptials with a series of monochrome photos!

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 43-year-old shared her snaps in a wedding dress as the couple went unaccompanied by family, to tie the knot.

"Till death do us part," captioned the eldest Kardashian sister on the social media app.

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were quick to send love to the happy couple.

"KRAVIS FOREVER," wrote Kim while the Good American founder dropped a bunch of heart emoticons.

Kourtney and Travis earlier announced that they got married in a chapel in Las Vegas after Grammy Awards 2022. Their wedding, however, was not licensed.