 
world
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Headless skinned frog jumps out of hot oil at Chinese restaurant

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Headless frog hopped out of a pot of hot oil onto the table. — India Times
Headless frog hopped out of a pot of hot oil onto the table. — India Times

  • Headless frog hops out of pot of hot oil onto table at Chinese restaurant.
  • Customer ordered bullfrogs marinated in spicy oil and peppercorns.
  • The video was viral on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

In a shocking incident in a Chinese restaurant, a headless frog hopped out of a pot of hot oil onto the table, India Today reported. 

The customer who had ordered bullfrogs marinated in spicy oil and peppercorns was left blown away as the frog jumped out. 

He was surprised to see one of the headless frogs twitch. Then, it suddenly jumped out. 

The restaurant is located in Hengdu city in southwest China’s Sichuan province, the report said. 

The amusing video was posted on Douyin, a Chinese version of TikTok.

In the video, it could be seen that even when the skinned frog landed on the table, its leg kept twitching. The clip has reportedly gone viral in China and other countries.

More From World:

Oldest person alive who has 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren

Oldest person alive who has 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren
UK unemployment hits 48-year low, pushing up pay

UK unemployment hits 48-year low, pushing up pay
NCA gives clean chit to Farhan Junejo in £8 million money-laundering case assisted by ARU

NCA gives clean chit to Farhan Junejo in £8 million money-laundering case assisted by ARU
India's WPI inflation at 17-year high threatens small businesses

India's WPI inflation at 17-year high threatens small businesses
Watch: Internet divided over mini bullet train serving food at restaurant

Watch: Internet divided over mini bullet train serving food at restaurant
Indian flower vendor gets admission in top US university for PhD

Indian flower vendor gets admission in top US university for PhD
Russian rouble becomes world's top-performing currency this year

Russian rouble becomes world's top-performing currency this year
12-year-old in India who was forcefully married to 35-year-old rescued by police

12-year-old in India who was forcefully married to 35-year-old rescued by police
Taliban dissolve Afghanistan's Human Rights Commission, other key bodies

Taliban dissolve Afghanistan's Human Rights Commission, other key bodies
Remembering Khalifa bin Zayed: A true friend of Pakistan

Remembering Khalifa bin Zayed: A true friend of Pakistan
Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine braces for eastern assault

Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine braces for eastern assault
N.Korea reports six more dead from ‘fever’ amid COVID outbreak

N.Korea reports six more dead from ‘fever’ amid COVID outbreak

Latest

view all