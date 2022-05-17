Headless skinned frog jumps out of hot oil at Chinese restaurant

Headless frog hopped out of a pot of hot oil onto the table. — India Times

In a shocking incident in a Chinese restaurant, a headless frog hopped out of a pot of hot oil onto the table, India Today reported.

The customer who had ordered bullfrogs marinated in spicy oil and peppercorns was left blown away as the frog jumped out.

He was surprised to see one of the headless frogs twitch. Then, it suddenly jumped out.

The restaurant is located in Hengdu city in southwest China’s Sichuan province, the report said.

The amusing video was posted on Douyin, a Chinese version of TikTok.

In the video, it could be seen that even when the skinned frog landed on the table, its leg kept twitching. The clip has reportedly gone viral in China and other countries.