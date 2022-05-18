 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle thought she was a 'bigger star' than royal family would allow

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Meghan Markle was delusional about her worth in the royal family, claims author.

Tina Brown while Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia admitted that the Duchess of Sussex loved to have a 'star power.'

Host Liam Bartlett said: "You write about the 2018 tour of Australia by Meghan and Harry, sort of a seminal moment for them when Meghan thought that the Royal Family needed her celebrity, more than she needed them".

Ms Brown said: "That was something that puzzled the royal household tremendously.

"Their tour of Australia was a wild success, more successful than Kate and William's, in terms of crowds and the adulation.

"She [Meghan] wanted to be able to talk about the causes that she cared about as her, as opposed to being a representative figure in the monarchy.

She added: "There was a real sense of disappointment when she came home that somehow she was a star beyond, you know, anything one had seen before, except for Diana, really, on this tour".

"I guess, it was the star power essentially that she felt now was bigger than what she was allowed to do in the monarchy".

Meghan, who would later accuse the royal aides of racism, quit her position as senior royal alongside husband Prince Harry in 2020. The couple now lives in USA.

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Rizzo pens heartfelt note as she celebrates late husband Bob Saget’s birthday

Kelly Rizzo pens heartfelt note as she celebrates late husband Bob Saget’s birthday
Deepika Padukone leaves everyone spellbound with retro look at Cannes 2022:Photo

Deepika Padukone leaves everyone spellbound with retro look at Cannes 2022:Photo
Prince Philip 'indignant' reaction to Harry 'Megxit' decision: 'What are they playing at?'

Prince Philip 'indignant' reaction to Harry 'Megxit' decision: 'What are they playing at?'
Queen said THESE words when Harry, Meghan requested Megxit, claims author

Queen said THESE words when Harry, Meghan requested Megxit, claims author
Queen asked to 'put her feet up', save energy for Jubilee after surprise visits

Queen asked to 'put her feet up', save energy for Jubilee after surprise visits
Amber Heard refuses claims that Johnny Depp got her the role in ‘Aquaman’: ‘Excuse me?’

Amber Heard refuses claims that Johnny Depp got her the role in ‘Aquaman’: ‘Excuse me?’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to 'compete' against Queen like Princess Diana

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to 'compete' against Queen like Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying

Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is not the 'best historian' of their Australia brawl

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is not the 'best historian' of their Australia brawl
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle star power is 'certainly' dying after Netflix snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle star power is 'certainly' dying after Netflix snub
Queen comparison with Nelson Mandel is 'outright insult' to Mandela: Dr Shola

Queen comparison with Nelson Mandel is 'outright insult' to Mandela: Dr Shola
'Misogynist' Johnny Depp said 'he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything'

'Misogynist' Johnny Depp said 'he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything'

Latest

view all