Govt releases 30 TTP inmates

Pakistan government has released 30 Taliban inmates. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan government has released 30 Taliban inmates, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, talks between the government and proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) finally resumed on Tuesday.

The sources said the released TTP militants included Hazrat Ali, Laiq Shah and Shahabullah from North Waziristan, Eid Muhammad, Noor Aslam and Gulzar Khan from South Waziristan, Sher Zaman, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Hamayun, Bahram, Samiullah and Aijaz from Dera Ismail Khan, Shah Zareen and Saeedullah from Bajour Agency, Akbar Zeb, Fazl Haq, Fazl Rabbi and Mehboob Ali from Swat, Bakht Nabi, Khan Zareen and Ahmed Shah from Shangla, Muhammadullah from Khyber district, Ahmed Shah, Saeed-ul-Islam, Abdullah, Rahimullah, Zakirullah and Ahmed Saeed from Dir. However, no high-profile TTP inmate has been released, the sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that no official sources have yet confirmed the news regarding the release of TTP inmates.

Originally published in The News