Wednesday May 18 2022
Govt releases 30 TTP inmates

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Pakistan government has released 30 Taliban inmates. — Reuters/File
KARACHI: The Pakistan government has released 30 Taliban inmates, Geo News reported, citing sources. 

According to sources, talks between the government and proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) finally resumed on Tuesday.

The sources said the released TTP militants included Hazrat Ali, Laiq Shah and Shahabullah from North Waziristan, Eid Muhammad, Noor Aslam and Gulzar Khan from South Waziristan, Sher Zaman, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Hamayun, Bahram, Samiullah and Aijaz from Dera Ismail Khan, Shah Zareen and Saeedullah from Bajour Agency, Akbar Zeb, Fazl Haq, Fazl Rabbi and Mehboob Ali from Swat, Bakht Nabi, Khan Zareen and Ahmed Shah from Shangla, Muhammadullah from Khyber district, Ahmed Shah, Saeed-ul-Islam, Abdullah, Rahimullah, Zakirullah and Ahmed Saeed from Dir. However, no high-profile TTP inmate has been released, the sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that no official sources have yet confirmed the news regarding the release of TTP inmates.

Maulana Tariq Jameel needs 'prayers' as he departs for Umrah

No-confidence motion submitted against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Back to the drawing board: Who will win a re-election for CM Punjab?

PM convenes emergency meeting after country reports three polio cases

Getting the curriculum right this time around

Govt sacks Mushtaq Mahar as Sindh IG

Karachi matric exams: 10th grade's computer studies paper 'leaked' on social media

PTI dissident MPAs case: ECP ruling expected today

Karachi Saddar blast: Law enforcers kill two suspected terrorists in Mauripur operation

Asif Zardari only obstacle in early polls: Sheikh Rasheed

