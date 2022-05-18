Kate Middleton dazzles Buckingham Palace Garden Party as she represents Queen

Kate Middleton delighted fans with her stunning appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, joined by Prince Edward and Sophie, enjoyed a wonderful afternoon alongside Princess Alexandra.

This was the second garden party of the year held at the Queen's London residence, although sadly the 96-year-old was not in attendance and does not plan to be for similar events this spring due to her mobility issues.

Kate, Edward and Sophie were in high spirits as they put on their finest daywear and mingled with the hundreds of members of the public who were invited to the special event.

The mum-of-three stole the limelight with her stylish look and sweet smile, receiving love and praise from fans.

Kate, Edward and Sophie split up and walked through different 'lanes' to meet and chat with as many people as possible.

While, Prince William's sweetheart looked gorgeous in a bright pink dress by Emilia Wickstead and a matching hat by Jane Taylor. The Earl looked smart in a top hat and tails, the Duchess and the Countess were typically stylish in summer dresses and matching hats.

Every year, Queen Elizabeth welcomes over 30,000 guests to spend a relaxed afternoon in the beautiful gardens of her royal residences. These public events allow the Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.



This year's attendees missed the monarch, but were glad that the parties are still going ahead after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

At a typical garden party, around 27,000 cups of tea are served and 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cakes are consumed.