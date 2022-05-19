Suo motu notice of 'perceived interference' is disastrous for institution's reputation’: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah says 'country's enemy' had finalised an agreement with IMF.

Says government has also decided to complete its tenure.

“Should those people who had lodged fake cases be transferred?” asks the interior minister.



ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the suo motu notice taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial related to the "perceived interference" by "persons in authority" in investigations and legal proceedings related to criminal matters against government officials, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said making a legal decision on the basis of an "impression" would be "disastrous for the institution".



Speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath", Sanaullah lashed out at the former adviser to the prime minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar and said his friends had registered "fake cases."

“Should those people, who had lodged fake cases be transferred?” the interior minister questioned.

Criticising the past government, he said the judge who had granted him bail was "transferred via a WhatsApp order".

“Nobody took suo motu of that and I spent six months in jail,” he said.



Making amendments in the laws falls within the jurisdiction of the Parliament, he said, adding that the court can "nullify the amendment if it finds it contradictory to the law and the Constitution."



Sanaullah added that the "country's enemy" had finalised an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), but now, we (the incumbent government) will renegotiate with the body and will reach an agreement that would not affect the poor.

Suo motu notice of 'perceived interference'

A day earlier, the CJP had taken a suo moto notice of the "perceived interference in the independence of the prosecution branch in performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in the government."

The court, expressing its worries, had said that such perceived interferences may influence the prosecution of cases, tampering, disappearing of evidence in courts or in possession of prosecuting agencies, and transfer and postings of officers on key posts.

"Such actions, along with media reports to modify accountability laws, are likely to undermine the functioning of the criminal justice system in the country and that tantamounts to violation of fundamental rights affecting the society as a whole and eroding the confidence of the people in the rule of law and constitutionalism in the country," a press release issued by the apex court had said.