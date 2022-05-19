 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas talks about the 'gift' baby Malti is, spills her favourite uncle

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Nick Jonas talks about the gift baby Malti is, spills her favourite uncle
Nick Jonas talks about the 'gift' baby Malti is, spills her favourite uncle

Nick Jonas is gushing over his amazing baby daughter Mali Marie for the first time on television.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the singer touched upon the joy of being a father. Jonas welcomed his daughter via surrogacy with wife Priyanka Chopra.

"Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift a baby is," Jonas told Fallon.

"It really is. Is everyone giving you advice, giving you books?" inquired Fallon.

Jonas agreed before chiming in, "Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist. All these PhDs I didn't know they had."

The artist added that his brothers Kevin and Joe are "amazing" as uncles. Youngest brother Frankie, however, is the "favourite uncle by far."

"Well, he's the closest in age to the kids," quipped Nick.

Earlier on Mother's Day, wife Priyanka Chopra turned to her Instagram to share that baby Matli is 'finally' hope after 100 days at NICU.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the couple wrote, revealing that "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they continued. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M!" they said.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp lawyer asked 'if she is dating' Pirates of the Caribbean star

Johnny Depp lawyer asked 'if she is dating' Pirates of the Caribbean star
Squid Game has 'greater test for humanity' waiting in season 2, says director

Squid Game has 'greater test for humanity' waiting in season 2, says director
Russian director condemns war at Cannes film premiere

Russian director condemns war at Cannes film premiere
Americans furious at Prince Harry over his 'sweeping statement'?

Americans furious at Prince Harry over his 'sweeping statement'?
Diddy talks to Ellen DeGeneres about daughters dating

Diddy talks to Ellen DeGeneres about daughters dating

Tube strike announced to disrupt Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tube strike announced to disrupt Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival
It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement

It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement
Amy Schumer looks gorgeous in super long nails, calls herself 'Kamy Kardashian’

Amy Schumer looks gorgeous in super long nails, calls herself 'Kamy Kardashian’
Kate Middleton dazzles Buckingham Palace Garden Party as she represents Queen

Kate Middleton dazzles Buckingham Palace Garden Party as she represents Queen

Tom Cruise says ‘I make movies for the big screen'

Tom Cruise says ‘I make movies for the big screen'
Kerry Washington shares UNSEEN picture with Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Kerry Washington shares UNSEEN picture with Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Latest

view all