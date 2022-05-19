 
Thursday May 19 2022
Govt starts working on electoral reforms

Thursday May 19, 2022

Men standing in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Pakistan. — AFP/ File
  • Ruling coalition has started to work on electoral reforms ahead of general elections, says Ahsan Iqbal.
  • Says voting will not be conducted using electronic voting machines (EVMs) or internet.
  • Says PTI wanted to employ electronic voting devices, considered contentious in developed countries.

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition has started work on electoral reforms to ensure free and fair next general elections in the country, Geo News reported on Thursday.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has proposed electoral reforms, including: 

  • Voting will not be conducted using electronic voting machines (EVMs) or the internet;
  • In Parliament, seats for Pakistanis living abroad must be allocated;
  • Electoral lists will be returned from  National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to the Election Commission;
  • Constituencies will be sorted by population rather than registered voters;
  • The use of the Results Transmission System (RTS) for results will be eliminated; and
  • The use of CCTV cameras will be encouraged to ensure transparency.

According to the minister, PTI wanted to employ electronic voting devices, which are "considered contentious in developed countries", adding that "if Pentagon computers can be hacked, so can Pakistan's elections."

The minister emphasised the importance of establishing protocols to oversee the halting of political activities in Middle Eastern countries. 

Shazia Marri, a senior PPP-P member, also stated that overseas Pakistanis have the right to vote in Pakistan and went on to say that "only, absolutely safe technology should be employed for the process of casting votes."

Marri added that the PTI government has made unilateral amendments that contradict the Constitution and urged the Electoral Reforms Committee to review all electoral reforms.

