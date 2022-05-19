In a 'Freudian slip,' George W Bush confuses Ukraine with Iraq

Former US President George W Bush — Screengrab video Twitter MSNBC

Former US President George W Bush in a speech at his presidential centre on Thursday, while talking about the Russia and Ukraine crisis, as defined by analysts, made a biggest "Freudian slip", confusing Ukraine with Iraq.

"The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq I mean of Ukraine," said the former US president in a slip of the tongue, which was followed by hundreds of people laughing at his slip of the tongue.

The video sparked an outrage and many journalists, analysts, and politicians questioned the insensitivity shown towards the families of those who died in the Iraq war after the US invasion.

Ilhan Omer, a member of US Congress, said on Twitter that the former president's slip-up was his "guilty conscience catching up."

She said that one finally end's "up confessing but no one cares to hold him to account."

"The laughing is disturbing/telling of who this man & his audience are. No care for the thousands of US troops & hundreds of thousands of Iraqis who died in his war," she said in a tweet.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan, reacting to the former US president’s slip of the tongue, said, "I'm not laughing and I am guessing nor are the families of the 1000s of American troops and the 100s of thousands of Iraqis who died in that war."



