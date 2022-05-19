Heatwave likely to subside in most parts of country from today: PMD

Heatwave in Pakistan — Reuters

Met department issues notice informing the new westerly system entering in Pakistan on May 19.

The new system will subside heatwave in many parts of the country.

Upper parts of Pakistan likely to receive rain-dust-thunderstorm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Thursday informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on May 19 (Thursday night) and is likely to persist till May 24 (Tuesday), due to which "rain-dust-thunderstorm" is expected.

According to Met department, the new system is going to affect Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum , Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu) particularly during afternoon and evening /nights.

The temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period in most parts of the country, said the Met office in a notification.



