Thursday May 19 2022
WATCH: Cop weeps after being humiliated by political party supporters

Thursday May 19, 2022

Traffic constable cries inconsolably inside police station.—Twitter/KanpurHindustan
  • Cop breaks into tears after being allegedly insulted by BJP MLA supporters.
  • He stops vehicle that had a hooter on and cop insist on issuing challan.
  • Reveals men, including BJP leader, abused him. 

A video showed a traffic police officer in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh weeping after allegedly being humiliated by BJP MLA supporters.

The Hindustan Times reported that the cop had stopped a vehicle that had a hooter reportedly on. Inside the vehicle were followers of the BJP MLA, against whom the man insisted on issuing a challan.

The officer then took a photo of the vehicle which enraged the supporters who then humiliated the cop.

He was summoned to the police station for questioning by in-charge OP Rai and traffic-in-charge Arvind Pandey. The officer disclosed that the men, including the leader of the BJP, had verbally abused him. Soon after, he cried while describing the incident.

The IG said that an FIR should be registered against the accused. 

