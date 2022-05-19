Margalla forest fire: TikToker Dolly issues clarification over viral video

Screengrabs from TikToker Dolly's clarification videos. — Screengrab via Instagram

After a heated debate on social media and news regarding the Margalla forest fire controversy, the accused TikToker Dolly has finally broken the silence to clarify her position.



The Islamabad Police had registered a case against Dolly for setting fires in the Margalla forest on the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under the wildlife and environment protection laws, after a video of the TikToker, posing against the background of a forest set ablaze, went viral.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Dolly posted a clarification video claiming that she has no involvement in setting any forest ablaze.

"I'm forced to make this video to say that social media has disappointed me a lot by making a video viral without finding out facts about it and creating issues for celebrities," the TikToker said in the video.

She said that reality was totally different from what was being claimed with regards to the video.

Dolly challenged the viewers to investigate her travel history, saying that she has not been to National Park Kohsar in years.

Read more: Wildlife officials demand legislation to protect forests from TikTokers

The social media personality then explained what the video actually showed.

She said that she was travelling on the motorway on her way back from Haripur after taking a makeup class when she saw "the scenario" and stopped to make a video for TikTok.

Later, the TikToker posted a video — apparently, from the day she shot the controversial TikTok video, in which she could be seen standing against the background of some burning bushes while a man could also be seen standing beside her.

When Dolly asks the man why was the "jungle" on fire, he said: "We have set it ablaze because our children are in danger as big snakes come out of it."