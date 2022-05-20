Karachi police to use tracker bands on habitual offenders

An ankle monitor used on Asylum seekers in the US. — AFP

Karachi Police propose plan to monitor habitual offenders.

A habitual criminal will have to wear an electronic device.

Their movement and location will be tracked by a third party.

Karachi Police have proposed a plan to monitor habitual criminals using tracker bands, Geo News reported on Friday.

Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Geo News that habitual offenders will be monitored by the tracker band, which will be tied to the suspect's ankles or wrists.

He said that according to a court order, such suspects will have to wear an electronic device, and a third party will keep an eye on the offenders' activities and location.

According to the statistics, there are 12,000 habitual offenders in the city.

The police chief said that in the UK, 25-year-old offenders are being tracked.