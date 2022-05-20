'Welcome to India': Watch school teachers fight over chair in hilarious video

In a viral video, two teachers reportedly from a primary school in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, India, were seen fighting over a chair.

Two women can be seen holding the same chair both apparently asking the other to let go.



Hindustan Times shared the video on their Instagram amusing many social media users.

A user commented: "Welcome to India," adding a smile emoji.

Another said: "Were they playing musical chair?"

"They did not hit each other, I was waiting for a show," a user said with a sad emoji.

"It's BJP's era, anything can happen," a user added their political comment.

Some users were also saddened by the video pointing out how government schools did not have basic facilities and mannered faculty.

"Level of government schools," a user commented with a sad emoji.

"Great knowledge this kind of studies they give to students, to fight for such things, this is our future," another disappointed user chimed in.



The video has garnered 551,590 views within the last 17 hours.