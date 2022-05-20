Internet trolls Elon Musk as he shares old tweet amid sexual harassment allegations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019.—Reuters

SpaceX allegedly paid air hostess $250,000 to remain silent after she claimed Musk sexually harassed her.

Musk calls accusations 'wild', denying them and calling them 'utterly untrue'.

Musk shares old tweet that somewhat predicted scandal.

Elon Musk faced sexual harassment allegations on Thursday when Business Insider reported that SpaceX paid a flight attendant $250,000 to remain silent after she claimed that the company's CEO had sexually harassed her.

The victim's friend came forward with a declaration, sharing the entire incident, and said that she, unlike her friend, was not bound by any non-disclosure agreement.

"When you choose to remain silent, you become a part of that system," Insider quoted her as saying.

The SpaceX CEO called the accusations "wild", denying them and calling them "utterly untrue".

The billionaire, after denying the claims, shared an year-old tweet in which he had somewhat predicted a "scandal".



In the tweet, Musk had said "If there’s ever a scandal about me, please call it Elongate."

Amidst the harassment allegations, Musk reposted the old tweet saying, "Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect."

His fans were quite entertained and supported him but some trolled the billionaire too.

A fan said people were jealous of him.

Other social media users felt that he was hiding his actual emotional response.



A user posted a meme that shows a character hiding his crying face with a smile.

A user pointed at the emoticon Musk had used in the tweet saying that people use it only when they are "mad".

Another asked him to "grow up".

A company named "Elongate" jumped on the bandwagon and commented "did someone say 'Elongate'?"



As a response, the billionaire has challenged the claimant to report anything on his body, any "scar" or "tattoo" that the public has not seen before.