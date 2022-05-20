Teacher in India arrested for taking beef to school

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's hands are shown in handcuffs as he is escorted into court during before his arraignment in New York Supreme Court in New York, U.S., June 27, 2019.—Reuters

School teacher from India booked for allegedly bringing beef to school.

She has been sent to judicial custody.

Assam Cattle Preservation Act prohibits sale of beef in some areas.

A school teacher from Assam, India, was booked for allegedly bringing beef in a lunchbox, reported Hindustan Times citing unnamed officials.

Dalima Nessa, who is the headmistress of Hurkachungi Middle English School, was sent to judicial custody after some locals lodged a complaint against her.

She appeared before the court on Wednesday, Mrinal Deka, additional superintendent of police, Goalpara district, said.

Reportedly, Nessa took beef to the school and offered it to her colleagues. The incident occurred when the state's education department was reviewing government schools.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act prohibits the sale of beef in areas that are predominantly Hindu, Jain, or have people from other non-beef-eating communities.

Police said that Nessa was arrested under sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) in the Indian Penal Code (IPC).