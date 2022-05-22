Imran Khan announces Islamabad long march on May 25

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaking during a press conference in Peshawar. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Hum News Live

PESHAWAR: PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced on Sunday that his party's much-anticipated Islamabad long march will begin on May 25 and he will meet his workers and supporters at 3pm at the Srinagar Highway.

Khan made the announcement while holding a press conference in Peshawar after concluding a meeting of the PTI's core committee. The former prime minister was flanked by several party leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Mahmood Khan.

Later, taking to Twitter, he told his followers that he wants the "entire nation to come to Islamabad" adding that he would be leading the long march from Peshawar.

During the presser, Khan demanded a date for a fresh election as well as the dissolution of assemblies. He also sent a message to the country's military and asked it to adhere to its promise of "neutrality."

'Most corrupt people came to power'

At the beginning of the press briefing, Khan praised the progress his government made during its tenure and criticised the incumbent setup for pushing the country towards bankruptcy.

He then reiterated that a United States-backed conspiracy, "hatched with the connivance of the most corrupt people", ended up becoming successful in removing him and coming to power.

Khan said that he had learned of the "conspiracy" in June last year, adding that he had been trying hard to ward it off but, unfortunately, his efforts bore no fruit.

"This conspiracy was not hatched against me but it was a plot against Pakistan," he said, adding that his government was sent packing at a time when the country was moving towards unprecedented progress in terms of, inter alia, industrial growth and a record-breaking increase in the gross domestic product (GDP).

'Govt leaders only experienced in corruption'

The ex-premier then criticised the current government and said that while "it was claimed that the leaders of the coalition parties were very experienced people" in terms of their governance skills, it turned out that they were "only experienced in corruption, hiding corruption cases, and seeking revenge against their opponents."

He continued: "Their experience is reflected in the way the rupee is depreciating, the stock market is plummeting, and inflation is skyrocketing."





More to follow.