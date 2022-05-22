 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Harry’s bodyguard had ‘grave warning’ to replacement

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Prince William, Harry’s bodyguard had ‘grave warning’ to replacement
Prince William, Harry’s bodyguard had ‘grave warning’ to replacement

The former bodyguard responsible for Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly had a few choice words in his warning to his future replacements.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson made this claim in his new book William At 40.

There, he wrote, “Not all the boys’ police officers were as tolerant as he [Ken Wharfe] was.”

“When one of them left his job, he had some words of warning for his replacement,”

“Good luck — you’re going to need it,’ he said. ‘If these kids were brought up on a council estate somewhere in South London, they’d have been taken into care by now.’ He was deadly serious.”

More From Entertainment:

Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’

Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’
Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert

Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert
‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'

‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'
Kourtney Kardashian planning ‘dramatic entrance’ at castle wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian planning ‘dramatic entrance’ at castle wedding to Travis Barker
Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details

Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details
Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’

Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’
Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’
Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained
Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Latest

view all