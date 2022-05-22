Prince William, Harry’s bodyguard had ‘grave warning’ to replacement

The former bodyguard responsible for Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly had a few choice words in his warning to his future replacements.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson made this claim in his new book William At 40.

There, he wrote, “Not all the boys’ police officers were as tolerant as he [Ken Wharfe] was.”

“When one of them left his job, he had some words of warning for his replacement,”

“Good luck — you’re going to need it,’ he said. ‘If these kids were brought up on a council estate somewhere in South London, they’d have been taken into care by now.’ He was deadly serious.”