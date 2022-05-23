 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West likely to diss Eminem?

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

Kanye West likely to diss Eminem?

Eminem fans are convinced that Kanye West would diss him over his Instagram post about Pete Davidson and song "Forgot About "Lorne"featuring the Detroit rapper.

Taking to Instagram, the "Lose Yourself" rapper shared an SNL clip of a music video with caption 'Pete stop".

Forgot About Lorne ft. Eminem - SNL - YouTube

In this Cut for Time sketch Pete Davidson pays tribute to Lorne Michaels.Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4qSubscribe to SNL: ...

In the music video featuring Eminem's voice, Pete pays tribute to SNL creator Michaels Lorne.

"Kanye West is not going to be happy," said a fan in the comments section.

Kanye West likely to diss Eminem?

"Kanye West disses Eminem tomorrow," said another.

Pete Davidson has been dating Kanye's former wife Kim Kardashian after the former celebrity couple's divorce.

More From Entertainment:

Names of Queen Elizabeth's horses and their meanings revealed

Names of Queen Elizabeth's horses and their meanings revealed

When will Prince Harry publish his memoir?

When will Prince Harry publish his memoir?

Ali Abbasi introduces 'Persian noir' to Cannes with 'Holy Spider'

Ali Abbasi introduces 'Persian noir' to Cannes with 'Holy Spider'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding: Alabama Barker shares photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding: Alabama Barker shares photos
'Downton Abbey 2' starts strong with $16 million as 'Doctor Strange' rules again

'Downton Abbey 2' starts strong with $16 million as 'Doctor Strange' rules again
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae steps behind the camera for 'Hunt'

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae steps behind the camera for 'Hunt'
Amber Heard’s attorney garners internet sympathy amid ‘screaming’ matches

Amber Heard’s attorney garners internet sympathy amid ‘screaming’ matches
Johnny Depp hilariously reacts to a question about his Pirates role during Tina Newman testimony

Johnny Depp hilariously reacts to a question about his Pirates role during Tina Newman testimony
Khloe Kardashian lambasts Scott Disick for his 'acting' about Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian lambasts Scott Disick for his 'acting' about Kourtney
Dua Lipa looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Dua Lipa looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning pics ahead of her Italian wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning pics ahead of her Italian wedding to Travis Barker
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show on path to flop, POLL reveals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show on path to flop, POLL reveals

Latest

view all