10-year-old girl from India climbs Mount Everest: report

10-year-old skater Rhythm Mamania from Mumbai, India.—Twitter/@PBNS_India

Young adventurer is a grade five student.

She completes trek in 11 days to base camp at 5,364m.

Her parents accompany her on expedition.

MUMBAI: A 10-year-old skate, Rhythm Mamania, from India has become one of the youngest mountaineers to climb Everest base camp, NDTV reported.



The young adventurer, who is a grade five student, completed the trek in 11 days. Her parents accompanied her on the expedition.

Her mother, Urmi, said that Rhythm reached the base camp on May 6 around 1pm.

"The base camp is situated at 5,364 metres and it took 11 days for her to complete the journey," she said.

"Skating ring or base camp summit, it is the determination which takes you a long way," said Rhythm.



"Along with skating, trekking has always been my passion, but this trek taught me how important it is to be a responsible trekker and also solve mountain waste management problems," she added.



Urmi said that her daughter loved conquering mountains since the age of five. Her first-ever trek was 21 km Dudhsagar. Since then, she has climbed a few peaks in the Sahyadri ranges like Karnala, Mahuli, Sondai, and Lohagad.

During the trek, Rhythm fought through different climatic conditions, including a thrashing of hailstones and snowfall, and low temperatures up to negative 10 degrees Celsius. She walked nine hours on steep lands.

The 10-year-old started her journey with a Nepal-based company.