 
health
Monday May 23 2022
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Pakistan's top health body issues monkeypox alert

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Monday May 23, 2022

Monkeypox virus particle. — Science Photo Library
Monkeypox virus particle. — Science Photo Library 

  • NIH puts federal and provincial health officials on high alert.
  • Instructions issued to monitor passengers at airports, other entrances. 
  • Medical staff is advised to be careful around monkeypox patients. 

ISLAMABAD: In light of monkeypox cases spreading across Europe, the United States, and the United Kindom, Pakistan's top health body Monday issued an alert regarding the virus.

The federal and provincial health officials are put on high alert and instructions are issued to monitor passengers at airports and other entrances, a National Institute of Health (NIH) notification said.

The body further said that all the big private and government hospitals are directed to establish isolation wards. It also advised the medical staff at the hospitals to be careful around monkeypox patients. 

Pakistans top health body issues monkeypox alert

There are 92 confirmed cases of the virus in different countries and 28 are suspected cases in the world, the notification said, adding the virus transmits from one animal to another and is now transmitting to humans also. 

The NIH said that the virus spread via physical contact with the infected person.  

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.

Watch: Monkeypox explained

As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 member states that are not endemic to the virus, the UN agency said, adding it will provide further guidance and recommendations in the coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.

"Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic", the agency added.

More From Health:

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally
WHO inaugurates dry storage warehouse at Federal Directorate of Immunisation

WHO inaugurates dry storage warehouse at Federal Directorate of Immunisation
Climate change could steal our sleep: study

Climate change could steal our sleep: study
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases top 100 in Europe

WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases top 100 in Europe
Why is dance called the best medicine?

Why is dance called the best medicine?
A deadly cholera outbreak: '85% of Balochistan without clean drinking water'

A deadly cholera outbreak: '85% of Balochistan without clean drinking water'
Pollution killing 9 million people per year: report

Pollution killing 9 million people per year: report
WHO says coordinating with UK over monkeypox outbreak

WHO says coordinating with UK over monkeypox outbreak
Yes, kids can have anxiety too and here's how you can spot it

Yes, kids can have anxiety too and here's how you can spot it
England detects four more cases of monkeypox infection

England detects four more cases of monkeypox infection
North Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs

North Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs
Major health crisis brewing as heatwave scorches Pakistan

Major health crisis brewing as heatwave scorches Pakistan

Latest

view all