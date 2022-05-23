 
pakistan
Monday May 23 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Federal govt decides to revise weekly offs for employees

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Monday May 23, 2022

The logo of the Government of Pakistan. — Wikipedia/File
  • Federal govt decides to restore Saturday as weekly off.
  • Summary sent to federal cabinet for approval.
  • Federal cabinet to meet tomorrow for final nod.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to revise the weekly offs of government employees falling under its ambit, sources told Geo News Monday.

Sources said a summary has been sent to the cabinet for restoring Saturday as a weekly off. They added that the federal cabinet will meet tomorrow and give the final nod.

When Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assumed office on April 12, he had ordered the abolishment of Saturday as a weekly off. He had directed the government employees to work six days a week.

Earlier in May, the government also revised the timings of offices. The government offices were ordered to operate from 8am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, with a prayer break from 1pm to 1:30pm. On Fridays, the timings were 8am to 1pm.

Previously, government offices operated from 9am to 5pm. 

