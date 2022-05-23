 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have first glimmer of hope’ since Megxit

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

File Footage

Experts have just addressed the recent ‘glimmer of hope’ offered to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Queen Elizabeth.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson made this claim during his interview with Sky News presenter Kay Burley.

In the interview, he began by admitting, “The final decision will be down to Her Majesty.”

“If she wants her family on the balcony, she includes that very much that they are part of her family, they'll be on the balcony.”

“This is a time for joy and celebration. Whether they are on the balcony or not, it's down to Her Majesty, if she wants them there, that's good enough for me.”

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow on Kourtney Kardashian: ‘Every woman can fulfil dream’

Gwyneth Paltrow on Kourtney Kardashian: ‘Every woman can fulfil dream’
Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo
Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’

Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’
Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions

Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions
Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury

Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury
Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’

Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’
Will Smith reflects on ‘family protection’ with David Letterman post 2022 Oscars’ slap-gate

Will Smith reflects on ‘family protection’ with David Letterman post 2022 Oscars’ slap-gate
Prince Andrew flashes big smile in latest outing as Queen okays royal return

Prince Andrew flashes big smile in latest outing as Queen okays royal return
‘Netflix expects’ Archie, Lilibet in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries

‘Netflix expects’ Archie, Lilibet in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle docuseries
Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role

Queen Elizabeth ‘saving’ Prince Andrew from shame by cutting Jubilee role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘intend to do their thing’: 'Unstoppable'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘intend to do their thing’: 'Unstoppable'
Amber Heard’s lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report

Amber Heard’s lawyer looks 'little defeated' in Johnny Depp trial: report

Latest

view all