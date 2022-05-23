Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have first glimmer of hope’ since Megxit

File Footage

Experts have just addressed the recent ‘glimmer of hope’ offered to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Queen Elizabeth.



Royal commentator Robert Jobson made this claim during his interview with Sky News presenter Kay Burley.

In the interview, he began by admitting, “The final decision will be down to Her Majesty.”

“If she wants her family on the balcony, she includes that very much that they are part of her family, they'll be on the balcony.”

“This is a time for joy and celebration. Whether they are on the balcony or not, it's down to Her Majesty, if she wants them there, that's good enough for me.”