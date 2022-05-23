 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
Queen handing reins to Prince Charles, William and Princess Anne: She won't take salute at Trooping the Colour

Monday May 23, 2022

Queen handing reins to Prince Charles, William and Princess Anne: She wont take salute at Trooping the Colour

Queen Elizabeth will reportedly not take salute during the Trooping the Colour parade, instead handing the reins to Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne, according to reports. 

Princess Anne is reportedly set to take reins at Trooping the Colour as the 96-year-old monarch to miss birthday celebrations for first time in 70 years.

According to a media outlet, the Queen will not take part in the parade this year but Princess Anne will ride with the troops as colonel of the Blues and Royals. Prince Charles and his son Prince William will take part as colonels of the Welsh and Irish Guards.

Although the military parade is held annually to celebrate the Queen's official birthday, this year was supposed to be extra special because it will start four days of celebrations to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne. 

There are reports that the monarch looks set to delegate responsibility for the centrepiece event.

Last time the official parade took place in 2019. Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince William and Princess Anne all rode alongside the ceremonial carriage the Queen has used since 1987. But Andrew is not taking part this year and the future king could ride in the carriage before stepping in to take the royal salute and inspect the troops on behalf of his mother.

