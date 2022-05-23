Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss to testify in actor's defamation trial against Amber Heard

British fashion icon Kate Moss is likely to take the stand this week in Johnny Depp’s bombshell defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 48-year-old model is expected to testify via video link on Wednesday in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, sources told The Post.

Amber Heard brought up Moss while testifying on May 5, recounting a March 2015 fight in which she punched Depp in the face out of fear he was going to shove her sister Whitney down a staircase.



Legal experts explained at the time that Heard mentioning Moss on the stand could give her ex-husband’s team the chance to dispel a rumour that he pushed the supermodel down a flight of stairs when the two dated in the 1990s.



“That’s one mistake that [Heard] made, was bringing up Kate Moss, which potentially opened the door to [Depp’s team] bringing [Moss] on as an impeachment witness” — and Moss “saying ‘This never happened,’” said California entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian.

A source close to Depp told the outlet at the time: “Amber mentioned an ex of Johnny’s that clearly she felt was not supportive of him, which couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Lawyers for the “Pirates of the Carribean” star will call Moss as a witness, according to reports.

Kate Moss was in a relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1997, and has always been supportive of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.