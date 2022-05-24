 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp 'not coming back' to witness box after 'irrelevant' testimony: Heard source

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Johnny Depp will not stand for a testimony again.

A source close to ex-wife Amber Heard revealed that Depp will no longer be called to the witness box by her legal team. The change comes after it was earlier reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is set to speak to the jury and judges again this week.

"Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish," says the source close to Heard. "Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there's no reason to believe it would be any different now."

Last week, before Heard's cross-examination began, a spokesperson for the actress said in a statement, "There's an old saying by trial lawyers: When the facts are on your side, argue the facts; when the facts are not on your side, pound away on the podium. Today, we expect Depp's attorneys will instead pound away on the victim."

"We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate," the statement continued. "And, the overwhelming evidence — the truth — is not on Depp's side. The one thing we suspect Depp's attorneys will avoid is the central issue of this trial: Does Amber or any woman have the First Amendment Right of Freedom of Speech."

Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation. The actress came under fire after writing a 2018 op-ed for Washington Post, marking herself a victim to domestic violence.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth eases public concerns about her health with latest move

Queen Elizabeth eases public concerns about her health with latest move
Meghan Markle shows 'control' over Harry with kiss in a room full of 'macho men'

Meghan Markle shows 'control' over Harry with kiss in a room full of 'macho men'
Johnny Depp LIST of drugs out in court by psychiatrist: Read Here

Johnny Depp LIST of drugs out in court by psychiatrist: Read Here
Kourtney Kardashian 'mocking' Catholics with 'disrespectful' wedding outfit

Kourtney Kardashian 'mocking' Catholics with 'disrespectful' wedding outfit
Kourtney Kardashian CHANGES maiden name on Instagram: See Photo

Kourtney Kardashian CHANGES maiden name on Instagram: See Photo
Rihanna 'barely' leaves son alone, enjoys 'quiet time' with baby

Rihanna 'barely' leaves son alone, enjoys 'quiet time' with baby
Brooklyn Beckham showers Nicola Peltz with FLOWERS during a trip to farmers' market

Brooklyn Beckham showers Nicola Peltz with FLOWERS during a trip to farmers' market

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry and Meghan in Prince Andrew row

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry and Meghan in Prince Andrew row
Johnny Depp’s mangled finger story ‘has flaws', claims surgeon

Johnny Depp’s mangled finger story ‘has flaws', claims surgeon
Julia Fox and other celebrities show support for Amber Heard amid defamation lawsuit

Julia Fox and other celebrities show support for Amber Heard amid defamation lawsuit
Katie Price to appear before court tomorrow over another driving offence

Katie Price to appear before court tomorrow over another driving offence
Kanye West breaks Instagram silence with strange post amid Kourtney-Barker Italian wedding

Kanye West breaks Instagram silence with strange post amid Kourtney-Barker Italian wedding

Latest

view all