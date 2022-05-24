 
world
Tuesday May 24 2022
Viral video shows man who jogs daily with squirrels

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Video that shows a man jogging with squirrels has gone viral on social media.—Screengrab via Instagram/@allyc375
A video that shows a man jogging with squirrels has gone viral on social media.

The video was published by Alison Cameron on Twitter, who seems to have been trying to record the incident for some time.

She says: "At last, I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him and as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him."

Other users shared their own weird and funny experiences. 

A user said: "This b****r chewed through my kitchen screen to nap between the screen & window, a couple of years ago. Slept there a few nights and then was gone." 

Another pointed out how it could also turn into a nightmare.  

"That’s pretty cute, but if that swarm of squirrels gets too much larger, it could start to turn terrifying and he might find out those aren’t the only nuts they decide to snack on…!"


