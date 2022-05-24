Dramatic video shows helicopter view of man being rescued from 500-foot cliff

Man is rescued via helicopter. —Screengrab from Instagram/hindustantimes

Breathtaking footage shows a helicopter rescuing a man from a 500-foot cliff in California.

The Hindustan Times reported that a fisherman noticed a man stuck on the Mussel Rock.

The California Highway Patrol realised it was impossible to reach the cliff which is why a helicopter was requested.

The video went viral in no time and garnered more than 5,000 likes and several comments.

A user said: "Real heroes!"

Some people were concerned about how the man got there.



"What was he doing there by the way?" asked a user.