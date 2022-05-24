 
world
Tuesday May 24 2022
Dramatic video shows helicopter view of man being rescued from 500-foot cliff

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Man is rescued via helicopter. —Screengrab from Instagram/hindustantimes
Breathtaking footage shows a helicopter rescuing a man from a 500-foot cliff in California. 

The Hindustan Times reported that a fisherman noticed a man stuck on the  Mussel Rock. 

The California Highway Patrol realised it was impossible to reach the cliff which is why a helicopter was requested.

"A dramatic #video captured a daring #helicopter rescue of a man, who was stranded on a 500-foot cliff in #California. A fisherman spotted the man stuck on Mussel Rock, which is near Daly City in San Mateo County. The California Highway Patrol said that it was impossible for rescuers to scale the #cliff to rescue the man and requested a helicopter to reach him," the publication wrote in the caption. 

The video went viral in no time and garnered more than 5,000 likes and several comments.

A user said: "Real heroes!"

Some people were concerned about how the man got there.

"What was he doing there by the way?" asked a user.

