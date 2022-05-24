 
Azadi March a test for judiciary, police, and 'neutrals': Imran Khan

  • "Our attack force is responsible for removing all roadblocks during march," says Khan. 
  • He says PTI carrying a peaceful protest and will lead march. 
  • "We have never hurt the police or the people in any way," he maintains.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that the party's Azadi March, scheduled to start tomorrow (May 25) will be a test for the judiciary, police, as well as the "neutrals".

Addressing the youth in Peshawar, the PTI chairman said: "Our attack force is responsible to remove all the roadblocks during the Azadi March." 

He expressed the hope that the country's youth will have a sense of responsibility, adding that the PTI was carrying out a peaceful protest.

The former premier said that his party, for the last 26 years, has always staged its protests while keeping the law and Constitution of Pakistan in mind.

"We have never hurt the police or the people in any way," he added.

Talking about the PML-N's attempts to stop the march through raids on the houses of PTI workers as well as their arrests, Khan said that the crackdown was being carried out in Punjab and Sindh since yesterday. "We never caught anyone when Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif, and Asif Ali Zardari protested against us in the last three-and-a-half years," he added.

Govt won't allow PTI's march to avoid spread of 'fitna' and 'fasad', says Rana Sanaullah

The federal cabinet has decided not to let PTI go ahead with its long march in order to avoid the spread of "fitna" and "fasad", Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced today, saying PTI's long march is not democratic.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by the leaders of coalition parties, Sanaullah said that the participants of the long march will be stopped.

“The decision has been taken to stop them from spreading their agenda of manipulation and division,” the interior minister said, adding that these people [PTI leadership] have moved from “abuses to bullets”.

